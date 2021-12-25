Elizabeth’s Christmas speech contains touching tribute to Philip

The speech, which will air Saturday Christmas Day, is still pre-recorded. Pictures show Queen Elizabeth is completely in the Christmas spirit, with a red dress and a Christmas tree and lights in the background. What also stands out is the large photo on his desk.

Elizabeth normally has several photos of her family on her desk, but this time, she chose to only display a large photo of her husband, Prince Philip, who died earlier this year. She also wears a brooch that she previously wore during a photoshoot on her honeymoon with Philip in 1947.

Where the Queen normally travels to her Sandringham estate for the holidays to spend Christmas with her family, this year is different. Due to the rapid spread of the omikron variant, she has chosen to stay at Windsor Castle, where she will be spending the holidays alone with Prince Charles and his wife Camilla. William and Kate are spending the holidays with Kate’s family, the British royal family confirms to various British media.

Copyright expert Marc van der Linden recently said that Elizabeth’s world is currently very small.