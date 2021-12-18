Electric shock collars for dogs prohibited from January 1
This is what the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality has announced this afternoon.
Anxious or aggressive
In addition to unnecessary pain, the devices can lead to stress, anxiety and aggression, the ministry writes. Additionally, power surges can damage the bond between owner and dog.
It is also prohibited to use the electronic collar when the power surge is cut or deactivated, as a dog can still react fearfully or aggressively if it recognizes the device. Collars that automatically give a shock when a dog barks, for example, will also be banned from next month.
A ban on this equipment has been in the works for some time. The ban was to come into force on July 1, 2020. At the time, the rules were even stricter, but after a scientific study, outgoing Minister Schouten wanted a total ban on surge equipment.
With the total ban, Minister Schouten is following a number of European countries, including Germany, Denmark, the United Kingdom and Austria. Police, animal welfare and NVWA must enforce the ban.
‘Animal abuse’
“Animal cruelty” is a common criticism of the controversial electronic dog collar, but not everyone agrees. In the video below from 2019, RTL Nieuws spoke to a dog trainer about the collars:
