This is what the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality has announced this afternoon.

Anxious or aggressive

In addition to unnecessary pain, the devices can lead to stress, anxiety and aggression, the ministry writes. Additionally, power surges can damage the bond between owner and dog.

It is also prohibited to use the electronic collar when the power surge is cut or deactivated, as a dog can still react fearfully or aggressively if it recognizes the device. Collars that automatically give a shock when a dog barks, for example, will also be banned from next month.