Election of the new water executive council

MIDDELBOURG – The Scheldestromen water board is getting a new day-to-day board. On Thursday evening June 8, 2023, the members were approved by the general assembly elected.

It concerns the following people:

– Marianne Poissonnier-Dekker (BBB), wastewater chain portfolio

– Marien Weststrate (Partij voor Zeeland), road portfolio

– Gert van Kralingen (SGP), flood defense portfolio

– Carla Michielsen (CDA), finance portfolio

– Wim van Gorsel (Unbuilt), water systems portfolio

Monist governance system

Dijkgraaf Toine Poppelaars: “This executive committee is a strong combination of experience and new impulses. Three members, including myself, have been in office for some time. In addition, two relatively new portfolio holders have the opportunity to pursue their area of ​​interest. Marianne Poissonnier is new to the water service, but brings administrative experience from her position as former alderwoman for the municipality of Sluis. This gives confidence in the stability of the management and policy of the water board.

The members of the management board also remain members of the general assembly. Indeed, unlike other Dutch authorities, a water board has a one-tier management system instead of a two-tier system.

Administrative agreement

Elections to the water board took place on March 15th. The BBB emerged as the big winner with 7 seats. They took the initiative in training and on their intercession Jan Lonink was appointed as a scout. From this exploration, a coalition between BBB, Zeeland Party, SGP, CDA and Onbouw emerged as the best option. This coalition has taken shape in recent weeks and has been confirmed with the drafting of a starting point memorandum on which cooperation between these parties is based. This memorandum was discussed this evening at the general meeting and will be translated in an interactive process over the coming period into a water board-wide administrative agreement with input from all parties at the meeting. general. Reactions submitted by outside parties before the elections may also find their place. The objective is to have the administrative agreement ready for the discussion of the 2024 budget.