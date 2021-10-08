“data-revoke =” “>

What kind of album has it become?

“Someone told me after listening to the album that it was closer to the previous album ‘For Mattia’. It’s almost like hearing that it was done on lockdown, like the songs fit together better. I didn’t even realize it, but maybe he’s right. Maybe in that sense it’s a more complete album than the last one. “

Did it also become an “Open” album?

“If I can say it for myself, I think maybe you could put this label on all of my work. I always like when there is a certain space in my music. I’ve also had discussions with sound engineers quite often that they put the microphone very close to the instrument, so that you can also hear the hairs of the bow on a violin, for example. I never wanted this. I want you, as the listener, to have the suggestion that you are ten feet away from So that you can imagine yourself going in or out of this music, so that there is room to move in this music. I want an atmosphere where musically it is good to be and where we can also wander. “

Why did you want to do another album?

“I think that’s part of the essential characteristic of any musician, whether they’re a composer or a performing musician. It’s like a writer who wants to be read. An artist wants to be seen and a musician wants to be heard. conservatory for six years and then singing in the shower or playing in your living room thinks it’s beautiful and appropriate. “

What is the difference between a composer and a performing musician?

“These are two completely different parts of the profession. I haven’t worked as a performing musician in years, maybe thirty years. But as a performing musician, I actually see myself as an extension of myself. as a composer, write the music, but you will also play it live yourself, which gives an extra dimension to what you do.

So I didn’t do that for a very long time, because I didn’t come to the conservatory until later and saw all these young people around me playing the stars in the sky. I then decided to separate. I write the music and they perform it. Until someone pushed me a few years ago to start playing myself, because according to him this extra dimension of playing his own compositions is appreciated. And he’s right about that. “

Will you also be playing the album live in front of an audience?

“In any case, I’m going to play a little more than in the past period. But it’s not that difficult either, because it was of course completely flat. Saturday, October 9, is the presentation of the CD and I will play the full album in Grote Kerk in Veere. “In the near future I will also play in a number of other places in Zeeland, including the Machinefabriek in Vlissingen. And I look forward to that. get used to it. and also pretty exciting. I really had to get back from the stage bacon on my bones. But it will be okay. “

Are you happy with the end result?

“Yes, I’m very happy with the album. Also with the design. But of course I’ve been doing this for so long that at one point you look at your work in a different way too. There can be parts. in terms of composition or recording, what I think now could have been better. Or that afterwards there was more in a composition than I took out. It still remains, even if your work is done. But I I also realize that on the I had the best out of it during the shoot and it was good then. “

