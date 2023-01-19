Eindhoven may also have to adapt existing buildings due to the increase in toxic trains

Eindhoven may need to take additional security measures for buildings and public spaces in front of the railway line. This is due to possible new regulations from The Hague and an increase in the number of poisoned trains on the Eindhoven track.



This is what the municipality of Eindhoven says in response to questions from Studio040. The municipality expects an increase in the number of trains transporting hazardous materials on the Brabant line. It was previously announced that new construction around the track considerably complicated. But the existing buildings will also have to be worked on if The Hague does not change its plans.

The cabinet is said to be working on a new environmental safety law. When this law will come into effect, and what exactly it entails, is unclear. If the law comes into force and the number of poisoned trains remains high, “drastic safety measures” must be taken for existing buildings and public space in the railway area, reports the municipality of Eindhoven.

“More and more complicated”



Suddenly, the file surrounding the new construction around the railway, as part of the mega KnoopXL project, is becoming more and more complicated. The arrival of necessary new construction around the railway line is also made more difficult by the increase in the transport of dangerous goods by rail.

Risk of explosion



For example, the buildings and facades around the track must be resistant to fire and explosions. Public space must meet additional safety requirements to prevent danger and be designed in such a way that a large number of emergency services can use it. Eindhoven says that the additional measures and investigations are also costly for the municipality. This is partly due to the fact that it takes much longer to evaluate construction plans.

Such an assessment is made even more complex by poison trains. The municipality must call on certain experts who can make a good risk analysis of the new building using mathematical models. It therefore takes “much longer than usual” before the construction plans can be approved, according to the municipality.

Course change



It has been known for some time that Eindhoven and the province of North Brabant are upset by the file. Earlier, from the province a solid letter sent to the cabinet in which the dissatisfaction of the province and the municipalities concerned is expressed. However, it does not look like this will lead to a change of course in The Hague.