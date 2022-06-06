Editor’s pick: Vacation pay car for up to €1,000

Your first job, a group of friends, and crazy vacation plans. Unfortunately, everything is very expensive these days. Studying is not free, especially no living space and these beers are not paid for. Yet, as a student, you want to be able to enjoy your vacation. That’s why we went looking for a car with holiday pay for a maximum of 1000 €.

Terms

Of course, the car must meet some strict requirements. The first is that a minimum of four people must fit there. Why? Along with the vacation money from your Saturday job, there must of course be enough left over for beer… er, fuel. Besides, you don’t just want to go on vacation, you also need your friends to accompany you! It’s not only more fun, but you can also cut the purchase of the car by four! This €250 per person can be deducted and with the money you have left you can go wild in terms of holiday plans!

Last but not least, of course, you also want to look good, so we’re leaving the real knackers on the left. We can’t bring ourselves to send you in a Hyundai Atos or something like a Ford Ka.

Aart – Volvo V70 bi-fuel

With current prices at the pump, these are tough times for tankers. That’s why I give up my choice on a holiday car that, in addition to gasoline, also likes LPG. For eaters of kilometers, it comes back a little more economically. At the time of writing, there are three Volvo V70 Bi-Fuels under €1,000 on AutoScout24. All three feature a spicy 2.4-litre 5-cylinder (although one of the advertisements states that the engine and gearbox are broken). Another similarity is that they all have staggering mileage. A summer road trip through Europe should still be possible, right?

Lost coins are found higher up

Arjan – BMW 3 Series (e36)

Everyone says the e46 dries better over time, but secretly the e36 is much more stylish. The e46 is particularly popular, as its successor, the e90, was quite disappointing, to say the least. The e36 is also over 25 years old, so you are also driving a full-fledged classic. How cool is that!? This contrasts with the knackerbak status the e46 has slowly acquired. The e36 is also much lighter, which fits the Freude am fahren slogan much better. Because this generation secretly drives very well, the distribution of driving time is no problem. We even found a few stations for that amount, so plenty of room. Even the air conditioning and cruise control that you regularly encounter. A 6-cylinder for this amount will be difficult, but driving a BMW has its other benefits†

Thrown at Mercedes

Daan – Daewoo Leganza

The best vacation car for four friends who together have $1000 to spend. Let’s start with the truth: it’s him. If you’re going on vacation with four friends in a car worth a thousand dollars, it’s because you’re not afraid to face adventure. An adventure naturally includes stories. Crazy stories. And, of course, that includes a crazy car. See here: the Daewoo Leganza. Never seen? High. You’ve never even heard of it? Much better. This luxury Korean sedan clearly exudes elegance and comfort with its smooth lines and chrome details. Enough room for four people and all their luggage thanks to the sedan’s roomy rear seat and voluminous trunk. Style: check. Comfort and space: check. Wondering heads as you drive down narrow Italian mountain roads in your 1999 Daewoo Leganza: double check. South Korean reliability: absolute control. The Daewoo Leganza: the holiday car for you.

This disapproved wretched car looks unusable

Danny – Peugeot 607 2.2 HDI

The secret to a memorable vacation vehicle is plenty of space and a small chance of getting to your desired destination. It is guaranteed in this copy. Although after 530,258 quiet diesel kilometers, the car also proved that another holiday should not be a problem. Rest assured that the remaining mileage will be covered in comfort. The luxury French saloon is equipped with an automatic gearbox, air conditioning and more than enough space for five people to go on vacation. Moreover, it is still a stately car that will command enough attention. It remains to be seen whether you will arrive at your destination, but for less than 1000€ you have at least a good story!

Try your luck and discover Trammelant

Eric – Alfa Romeo 166

There must be a car, for which each person contributes a maximum of €250.00. Do you need a lot of space for your luggage? No, everything used here can also be delivered to its destination, so a station wagon is not essential. Diesel, although not much more, is cheaper than gasoline. And a diesel is more economical, so that would be an advantage. What options are there then? Still many ! Sniffing on Marktplaats with a maximum budget of €1,000.00, the Alfa 166 entered the scene. Available with the pretty JTD, fast, spacious, and it’s (still) beautiful! And available in the budget. Yes, for a three week vacation this could be the perfect match!

All twinkling lights still rust excessively but emotion wins

Maarten – Chrysler Stratus Convertible

A logical choice, if you ask me. Car for four people? Check! Summer car? With an open roof, what do you think! You won’t find a better fit than the Chrysler Stratus Convertible for this money. What could be better than going out with four friends in a sumptuous American land yacht with the opening roof? It’s like making your own road trip. They are not very popular anymore, so you buy them for next to nothing. With only 163 horsepower from the 2.5-liter V6 and a very lazy automatic transmission, don’t expect to be there quickly, but hey, it’s the holidays, right? All you have to do is rush to work in your rental box. Simply set aside half your vacation budget for gasoline and go for this convertible!