Eddy (61 years old) will create a pigeon garden: “I want more people to love sport”

He himself came into contact with the pigeon sport through a neighbor. He and his brother kept a few pigeons until he went to college. More than twenty years ago he took it over and after that he gradually got more and more pigeons.

‘Place of reception’ does not yet exist

According to Van Acker, he is unique because a “place of welcome” like his does not yet exist. “It’s a common place where pigeon fanciers sit, but not a place where the care is partly done.”

He hopes this will give the pigeon sport a boost and counteract the aging of the sport. “There are also people who, for example, live in an apartment or who cannot or are not allowed to build a loft in their backyard.”

Partially supported pigeons

The site will have eight dovecotes which can accommodate around forty pigeons at the same time. He hires a part-time nursing assistant who takes care of part of the care. “I hope this way also removes a barrier for people to start the sport. Normally you have to be home a lot for your pigeons. Now you can use the care and help each other,” he explains.

He himself will not house his 120 pigeons in the new location. “I live on a farm and I have all the space for that. I also like having them close to my house. But if I hadn’t lived so well or if I hadn’t had the room for that , I would have liked to bring them here. “

Warm up the young with excursions

He also wants to introduce the pigeon sport to schools in the region. “I will write to them and ask them if they want to come on a field trip here. It would be great if we could make the kids so enthusiastic about the pigeon sport.”

The first dovecotes arrive in October. Van Acker hopes to have furnished the entire site by the end of November.