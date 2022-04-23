British singer Ed Sheeran begins a long tour today. The 30-year-old artist travels for the Math Tour across Europe in a particular way.

No fancy planes and heavily paid luxury plane tickets. Or a private plane, which the Rolling Stones and Iron Maiden, for example, have. No, Ed Sheeran must have thought, “When I started touring yesterday was Earth Day. I just had to do something with it.

Ed Sheeran rides around in a van

Ed Sheeran crosses Europe in an electric Volkswagen van. The global star hopes to make her tour a little more eco-friendly. With his van, he first had to make the crossing to Ireland by boat, because the husband of shape of you and Perfect kicks off the stadium series in Dublin. Short walks follow after two concerts. He then traveled to other cities in Ireland, notably Cork (where Metro recently celebrated St. Patrick’s Day) and Limerick.

On July 14 and 15, Sheeran will be in the Johan Cruijff ArenA† There are still tickets available for day one, a very small stack for day two. the Math Tour is probably the artist’s last major stadium tour. He has already said it, although he can of course always come back to this idea.

Through the Netherlands to Germany

After that, it’s time to drive for Ed Sheeran. To Northern Ireland. Then a tour of his own England. Including Manchester, Sunderland – a stopover in Scotland – and Wembley in London. Volkswagenbus-Edje then crosses the Netherlands, where you can just pass it. Gelschenkirchen in Germany is the next location, so the singer will no doubt be crossing the border at Venlo or the one beyond Arnhem. He will also return for the aforementioned concerts in Amsterdam.

There followed a long series for Ed Sheeran: Brussels, Paris, Copenhagen (he still had to go through the Netherlands…), Gothenburg, Helsinki, Warsaw, Vienna, Munich, Zurich and Frankfurt. It is now September 25. After that, the Briton will really have to be transferred to a plane. The next stop is called Austin and it’s in the United States. the Math Tour can also be seen in Australia and New Zealand.

Ed Sheeran having a good time

Back to the environment for a moment. “I want to go to every show as electrically as possible,” Sheeran told the British newspaper of his plans. The sun† “It was a real struggle early in my career. I played five gigs in a row and had the day off. Now I have the luxury of only playing on weekends, so it’s Friday, Saturday and Sunday every week, then I can take my time between each city.

