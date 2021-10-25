Ecclestone supports Verstappen towards Drive to Survive: “Understand that Max is going to get angry”

Max Verstappen has been acclaimed for his comments on the popular Netflix series “Drive to Survive”. Former Formula 1 owner Bernie Ecclestone understands the frustration with the world championship leader.

Drive to Survive is very popular in the United States, so the hit series was automatically brought up before the race weekend. Verstappen has shown that he is far from a fan and his comments have caused a stir. “As a driver, I don’t like being a part of it. They organized rivalries that didn’t really exist,” Verstappen grumbled to the media. For this reason, he no longer participates in the series.

The article continues on video

Understanding anger

Verstappen benefits from good Red Bull work: “Not happy at all at the start of the weekend”read more

The Dutchman is supported by Ecclestone. The 90-year-old Briton understands Verstappen’s words, even though he hasn’t seen the series himself. “I like realism and I think a show like this can never be completely real. I know when these guys act and I think a lot of them do too,” he argues in his comments. on the reality of the series. “If you then see that things are presented differently than they actually happened, I can imagine you getting a little angry and reacting like Max,” Ecclestone shows his understanding.