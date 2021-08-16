Ebola again in Côte d’Ivoire for the first time in 25 years | Abroad

According to the WHO, the confirmation came after samples were previously taken from a patient hospitalized in the commercial capital of Abidjan, the World Health Organization said in a statement. The woman traveled by road from Guinea to Côte d’Ivoire and arrived in Abidjan on August 12. She was admitted with a fever and is currently being treated.

Guinea, which experienced the deadliest Ebola outbreak on record with more than 11,000 deaths between 2014 and 2016, experienced an outbreak four months earlier this year. There were sixteen infections and twelve deaths. By vaccinating nearly 11,000 people against the disease and taking other measures, the epidemic was under control after four months. Earlier this week, the first case of the Marburg virus in West Africa was also discovered there. It is a very contagious disease similar to Ebola.

WHO said there was no indication that the current contamination was linked to the outbreak in Guinea earlier this year, although further investigation should bring more clarity. “It is extremely worrying that this epidemic has been identified in Abidjan, a metropolitan city of over four million inhabitants,” WHO regional director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti said in the statement.