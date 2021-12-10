The broadcasters in Japan and the United States do not wish to broadcast the tournament because the EasyToys logo is embedded in the ice.

Athletes should be at the center

While EasyToys’ free publicity for Christmas probably isn’t bad, the group say they’re disappointed with all the fuss. “It should be about the sport and the athletes and not the sponsor,” spokeswoman Evertine Magerman told RTV North.

“We are committed to bringing sexuality to the fore in a fun way. If it’s always discredited when you become a sponsor of a team or an event, then at some point you also have to ask yourself if you have a different mission, “she says.

Pay more attention to foreign countries

This does not mean that the company will stop sponsoring international (sporting) events: “Whether or not we can sponsor is ultimately the responsibility of the organizers, such as sports associations,” says Magerman.

Last year, EasyToys was also discredited when it wanted to sponsor FC Emmen. The KNVB initially put a stop to this, but then allowed the sponsorship of jerseys.

“It’s also appreciated in the Netherlands. We are a neat company and do it in a neat way: we show our logo and leave the care to the suggestion. For us, this tournament in Leeuwarden was kind of a test to see how things go. go. falls abroad. Perhaps we should take better account of feelings in other countries.

The solution is awaited

In the meantime, a feverish search for a solution is underway. In any case, scratching the logo from the tracks is going to be difficult; it was placed under the ice in Leeuwarden. “The ice cream was carefully made by an ice maker. It takes about a week to make it,” says Magerman.

EasyToys is waiting for a solution. “The consultations are now mainly underway with the television channels of the countries where it is broadcast. The World Curling Federation takes care of this. We assume that a suitable solution will be found.