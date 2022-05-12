EasyPark now also available in Slovakia

Global technology company EasyPark Group, which helps motorists find and manage parking spaces and charge their electric vehicle, is today launching the EasyPark app in Slovakia. With coverage in more than 25 countries, EasyPark now makes it even easier for holidaymakers to get around and park with their own (electric) or rental car.

EasyPark Group has expanded in recent years in Europe, UK, USA and Australia and offers the largest coverage of parking and mobility applications in the world. Today, the company is launching the EasyPark app in Slovakia.

Marius Koerselman, Country Director Benelux: “With Slovakia, we offer holidaymakers even more options to easily go on holiday with their own car or a rental car. Now that we travel abroad more often, EasyPark offers an easy driving and parking experience, while contributing to the livability of cities. With queues at airports and more expensive plane tickets, despite higher fuel prices, it is worth going on a driving holiday, especially to relatively cheaper countries like Slovakia.

EasyPark Group, the leading parking technology company, offers various possibilities with the app worldwide. In addition to starting, extending and stopping the parking session, drivers can also pay for electric vehicle charging, find streets with high parking availability and pre-book parking spaces. The EasyPark app has also been adapted to operating systems, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

EasyPark also offers software solutions to help cities and parking operators with information to improve urban planning. For example, an optimized parking ecosystem means a shorter search time for an available parking space, which has a positive impact on the driving experience and the environment in the city.

Cameron Clayton, CEO of EasyPark Group: “The fact that we can now offer EasyPark’s services to drivers and partners in Slovakia is in line with our ambitions to continuously increase and improve our global coverage. To make cities more livable, we ensure that the mobility experience in the city is as easy as possible. We are proud to now also make this trip to Bratislava.

The EasyPark application is available in more than 3,200 cities worldwide: in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, USA, Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium , Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia, Australia, New Zealand, Serbia, Montenegro, Liechtenstein and Hungary.