Easily change the mood of your room using a moodboard

Why in fact?

Word ‘Mood advice ‘ It is a collage with which you can determine the atmosphere (mood) of a certain space. This is possible for a bedroom, but also for the kitchen, bathroom, living room, etc.

In this collection of photos you can see at a glance what the atmosphere will be in the room and whether, for example, you use a lot of light accents or not, and with what basic colors you want to work.