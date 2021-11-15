Easily change the mood of your room using a moodboard
Why in fact?
Word ‘Mood advice ‘ It is a collage with which you can determine the atmosphere (mood) of a certain space. This is possible for a bedroom, but also for the kitchen, bathroom, living room, etc.
In this collection of photos you can see at a glance what the atmosphere will be in the room and whether, for example, you use a lot of light accents or not, and with what basic colors you want to work.
Paper or digital
You can use magazines to create a physical moodboard. Rip or cut out whatever pleases you and don’t think within limits, but above all start from your first feelings.
Look at sofas and coffee tables or specific fabrics and colors. You can even use pictures of some flowers or a beach. Anything you like can be useful, just use your creativity.
Once all the pieces have been cut out and put them together, you will probably already see some atmosphere set in. You can also see pretty quickly if there are any items that don’t match. Don’t hesitate to put them aside.
Do you have the feeling that all is well, that the atmosphere is up to par and that it feels good? Then finalize your plate by gluing everything together.
Of course, it is also possible to make a digital moodboard. Nowadays there are a lot of programs that help you find and collect images so that you get a good idea of what you like.
You put all the images you like in a folder and from there you select. Cut, paste and drag the images until you have created a digital moodboard for yourself.
Select materials
Look up different materials, structures, and samples to build a materials table. There are many materials that you can purchase from your home for this, but you can also request samples of paint, tiles, carpet, etc. to businesses.
It is important here that you mainly take samples of large objects in the house, such as a floor or the color on the wall. These will play a major role and must therefore be well and widely represented in the physical picture.
Variation and structure also play a major role. The use of different materials gives your interior a rich look.
When you start with the materials board, go wild. Take magazines and cut, use a lemon as a color accent or a candle for some atmosphere.
Think by space, do it your way and most of all, be creative. This way you quickly have a beautiful guideline for your new interior.
