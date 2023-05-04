Earth’s Fate Recorded for the First Time: A Star Swallows the Planet in One Go | Science

04 mei 2023 om 11:34Update: 2 uur geleden

Scientists have recorded for the first time how a planet is suddenly swallowed by a dying star. The same fate awaits our earth, but it will take billions of years.

Planets are engulfed by stars in almost all galaxies. This happened at a distance of about twelve thousand light years. The planet devoured by the star was about ten times the size of Jupiter.

When a star reaches the end of its life, a huge explosion ensues. Moreover, the dying star becomes more than a thousand times larger. The explosion releases so much force that all objects around the star are engulfed, including the planets. This process takes a few months.

The lifespan of a star depends on its size. Some “only” live for hundreds of thousands of years, others live for billions of years before exploding.

The phenomenon was already captured in 2020 with a NASA space telescope. But it took three years for scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University to investigate the sightings and figure out exactly what they were seeing.

The earth will be swallowed up by the sun one day

Our globe is experiencing the same fate, say the researchers. In about five billion years, our sun, which is also a star, will die and explode. This eruption will engulf Earth, Mercury and Venus.

The sun will have no trouble devouring the earth. Our planet is small compared to others. If Earth were the size of a dollar, Jupiter would be the size of a basketball, NASA says for illustration.

In a few months, all the planets we know will disappear.