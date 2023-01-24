Earnings season is really in full swing. Expectations were particularly low, with profits falling by more than 4 percent on average. Till date, 55 companies have opened their books. And guess what? 67 percent of them still post higher-than-expected profits. This is lower than the average of the last five and ten years. On average, companies that have reported so far have beaten estimates by about 3.3 percent. A similar story applies to turnover growth. It exceeded expectations in 64 percent of cases, including Friday. This is still a significant percentage, but it is lower than in the past five and ten years.

This week we look at how purchasing managers feel about the current and future economic conditions. These will be key things to look forward to this week, along with expectations that listed companies will reveal when they deliver their results. To date, most of them seem relatively optimistic. This is good news for equity investors. Stock markets fell sharply last year in anticipation of a possible recession and disappointing results. Circumstances are changing now, and not just for the worse. For example, problems in supply chains have gradually eased, energy prices and, partly as a result, inflation.

Amazon (NASDAQ: ) will build more data centers in the U.S. in the coming years, worth a total of $35 billion. Amazon is fully committed to expanding cloud capacity. The data centers will be located in the state of Virginia. Amazon believes data rules all and wants to anticipate this. Amazon Web Services is the biggest player globally and Amazon makes a lot of money from it.

Registration is still possible

DSM (AS:) and Firmenich already announced their merger a few months ago, although various parties want to talk about DSM’s takeover of Firmenich. The offer memorandum was issued in the second half of last November. It was later approved by the AFM. DSM shareholders can acquire a total interest of 65.5 percent in DSM-Firmenich. Today it has been announced that the registration period for documents has been extended.

First, everything should be done and approved by the regulator by the end of January, but the latter is not (yet) complete. Only India’s regulator is yet to give the green light. And that’s where the shoe pinches, because the organization has been searching for a new leader for months. However, DSM and Firmenich believe that this does not necessarily lead to insurmountable problems, as no regulator has had any problems with the proposed merger to date. Together, DSM and Firmenich have more than 16,000 patents, 15 research centers and an outstanding track record of developing innovative, sustainable products. The merger is expected to generate synergy benefits of around 350 million euros.