EA SPORTS reveals FIFA 23 cover athletes Kylian Mbappe and Sam Kerr

Yesterday Electronic Arts Inc. superstars Kylian Mbappé and Sam Kerr as the cover athletes for the longest Fifatitle so far, EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23. Mbappé and Kerr will feature on the cover of Global Ultimate Edition, which features the first female athlete. Additionally, Mbappé will be featured on the standard edition, while Sam Kerr will be featured on the standard edition in Australia and New Zealand, and as a worldwide exclusive on Amazon.

“Both Kylian and Sam are among the greatest talents of their generation, and it’s a monumental moment to see them shine on the covers of the latest FIFA, not just for the franchise, but for EA SPORTS as a whole,” said David Jackson, Vice President of Brand, EA SPORTS FC. “FIFA 23 is our most innovative and versatile title to date and we are thrilled to see two of football’s finest players sharing their love of the game with fans around the world.”

Chelsea FC striker Sam Kerr is one of the sport’s most talented stars and FIFA 23 marks Kerr’s first FIFA-cover. As captain of the Australian women’s national football team and the only player to have won the Golden Boot in three different competitions on three different continents, she is undoubtedly one of the best footballers in the world.

“It’s an honor and a dream come true to be on the cover of FIFA 23.” said Sam Kerr. “Working with Kylian and the entire EA SPORTS team has been incredible, and I can’t wait for fans to get their hands on a copy of the game.”

Paris Saint-Germain striker and international football icon Kylian Mbappe has graced the cover for the third consecutive year, making him one of the few to earn that status. At 23, Mbappé is one of sport’s brightest young stars on and off the pitch, representing the best of a new generation of phenomenal football talent.

“I’m thrilled to have been selected for EA SPORTS FIFA coverage for the third time, and I’m even more thrilled to share women’s soccer coverage with an incredible player like Sam Kerr.” said Kylian Mbappé. “As a huge fan of the game, I look forward to the latest FIFA and can’t wait to see you all on the pitch.”

The Fifahas been produced by EA SPORTS for 30 years, delivering unparalleled authenticity and depth, allowing players to compete against the world’s biggest leagues, clubs and athletes.

Fans can watch the Global FIFA 23 Watch the reveal trailer on July 20 at 6:00 p.m. to learn more about the franchise’s most innovative and connected edition to date.

The trailer will be uploaded to YouTube on this link.

