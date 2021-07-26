Tennis – Davis Cup Finals – Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain – November 20, 2019 Dutchman Jean-Julian Roger in a match with Wesley Kohlhoff in the doubles match against Briton Jimmy Murray and Neil Skopsky Reuters / Sergio Perez

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Dutch men’s doubles team withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics, the International Tennis Federation said after one of them, Jean-Julian Rogers, tested positive for COVID -19.

Roger is the first tennis player and the sixth member of the Dutch Olympic delegation to test positive so far and includes a skateboarder, taekwondo fighter, rower and two from the rowing team.

“Unfortunately the doctor called me this morning (to say) that I had tested positive,” said Roger, who was staying outside the Olympic Village.

” I do not know what to say. I’m sorry to everyone on the team. I have done all I can not to get infected before and here too. I have no idea how it happened.

The International Tennis Federation said Roger and his partner Wesley Kohlhoff, who were due to play in the second round on Monday afternoon, have been suspended.

Their rivals, Marcus Daniel and Michael Venus of New Zealand, advance to the quarter-finals.

The country’s Olympic Committee said in a statement that Roger left the Netherlands on July 17 and was tested daily for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo.

“It’s a shock every time. And the realization that it is over for athletes ”who have tested positive, said Dutch chef Meschen Peter van den Hoogenband.

“We support them and try to cope with their situation as best we can. “

(Report by Sudipto Ganguly and Daniel Lysink). Beautifully written by Rosana. Published by Muralikumar Anantharaman / Peter Rutherford

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.