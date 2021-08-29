The Lionesses appeared to fall behind in the tenth minute when Tobin Heath was able to hit the goal for free, but the goal was disallowed due to an offside.

The United States had the best game in the opening phase. Out of nowhere, however, the Netherlands took the lead. Former SC Heerenveen player Vivianne Miedema recovered the ball in the penalty area and managed to score well from the header.

Dominance

With just under half an hour on the clock, the United States have also managed to convert field dominance into goals. In the 28th minute, Samantha Mewis headed past goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal.

Three minutes later, the Netherlands were unable to get the ball out of the box, after which the ball found itself at the feet of Lynn Williams. She immediately punished that with a shot from the corner: 2-1.

Enough luck

In the second half, the Netherlands had to continue, but it was not immediately evident in the game. However, it soon turned out to be the same. Miedema, who has played his 100th international game, promoted a half-chance to one goal in the 54th minute.

With that, Orange’s top scorer took her Olympic total to ten goals and it was again tied for Yokohama. Miedema is the first woman to score ten or more goals in an Olympic tournament.

Martens misses a chance

With ten minutes to go, the Netherlands were fortunate enough to reach the semi-finals when Lineth Beerensteyn was knocked down in the penalty area. However, Lieke Martens took the next penalty very badly and it was returned by the American goalkeeper.

With a real final offensive, the Orange team tried to win in regulation time, but without success. The women had to cling to it for another half hour in the heat of Japan.

Refuse

Martens scored in overtime after a big mistake by the American goaltender, but that goal was ultimately disallowed due to an offside. Miedema was close to a valid header moments later. However, the keeper was quick.

In the second half of extra time, the United States saw a possible winning goal twice denied for offside, so much of the players’ extra time was eagerly awaiting decisions from the very slow VAR. There were no more goals.

shoot to the net

It was just goalkeeper Miedema who failed to score in the decisive penalty line. The striker missed the Dutch first penalty and therefore Orange was immediately behind the events. Megan Rapinoe ended up having a hard time, after Anniek Nouwen also missed his penalty.

With that, the Lionesses have yet another American trauma after the lost 2019 World Cup final.

The opponent of the United States in the semi-finals is already known: Canada. This match is scheduled for next Monday at 10 a.m.