Dutch people in Sudan informed of evacuation options – Wel.nl

The Hague (ANP) – Dutch nationals in Sudan have been informed of the evacuation options currently being prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a spokesperson for the ministry said. The Netherlands is in close contact with other countries that want to evacuate people from the African country.

The spokesperson declined to comment further on the interest and associated risks of the possible exit.

The ministry announced earlier on Saturday that “man and power” were working to evict the Dutch from Sudan. “We cannot predict how things will turn out. It may take a long time, or it may go suddenly very quickly. It is clear that the possibility is not without risk,” the ministry wrote to the Dutch in Sudan.

Wide range

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently in active contact with 134 Dutch nationals in Sudan. It assumes that there are even more Dutch in Sudan.

Together with the Ministry of Defense, “a wide range of possible options have been developed. We are always investigating what the security risks are and how we can minimize them.” Other countries also inform each other, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs the Dutch.

Secret

Dutch will be called or emailed as soon as possible to evacuate. Departure preferences must be kept confidential. “Public access can ensure that an activity is no longer dangerous or can’t happen.”

Sudan’s military announced on Saturday that it would facilitate the evacuation of civilians and diplomats from the United States, the United Kingdom, France and China. It is not known whether the military will offer the Netherlands an opportunity to evacuate the comrades.