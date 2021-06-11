Dutch Organization for Scientific Research, The Hague / Villamedia

Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research, The Hague, published June 11, 2021

Are you looking for a job where communication with and about science is central? Do you want to work to build a bridge between science and society? And are you that practical centipede who can lecture and have expertise online? The Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO) in The Hague is looking for a Communication Officer.

Where will you work?

You are part of NWO’s central communications department, which is made up of several teams. You will work in the communication team of the NWO Exact and Natural Sciences (ENW) domain. The Science domain develops research programs, finances and puts beta science research on the agenda. Think of the support for international networks in astronomy, the energy transition in collaboration with the business world, the development of the quantum computer or sustainably produced food.

The science communication team consists of four communication advisers, five communication staff and a team leader. This vacancy is due to a change in the organization of the Communication team. The location is The Hague.

What are you going to do?

This is a varied position with an emphasis on communication activities at conferences such as:

writing texts, design and PR (program book, invitations, reminders, forms, slides, application, intranet, report, messages on social networks, evaluation form), realization and maintenance of a conference website, and creation of films to introduce scientists.

Together with your colleague, you manage and monitor social media in the field, identifying relevant news and trends on a daily basis. Together, you coordinate responses to questions that come through these channels. Within the communication team, you create and place messages on the various media in consultation with the communication advisers. You will also need to research suitable visual material for this. Think of the NWO newsletter, posts on the Science website and social media. Alternating with your colleague, you provide Science’s contribution to the NWO newsletter, where you write posts and provide an appropriate image. In addition, you are able to do simple DTP work and make short films to reinforce or dress up messages.

Another part of your job is to place content on the NWO website. Sometimes it’s the content of colleagues, other times you write a message yourself. You may also be involved in supporting communication consultants in carrying out their work. You are responsible for planning the means of communication where you have to switch with editors, designers, photographers, etc.

The employee we are looking for has:

– a completed HBO training in Communication;

– knowledge and experience of communication at events;

– knowledge and experience of social media management;

– experience with website CMS;

– experience in the production of communication tools, including monitoring of schedules;

– good communication skills and organizational qualities;

– excellent oral and written skills, both in Dutch and in English;

– an independent and flexible working attitude where you work well as a team;

– a proactive attitude towards his colleagues and likes to work together.

In addition, you identify with the core values ​​of NWO: involved, reliable, connected and innovative.

The Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO) is the largest science funder in the Netherlands and guarantees quality and innovation in science. NWO invests nearly 900 million euros in research each year. Partly motivated by curiosity and very basic in nature. In part, the research has focused on important societal challenges and research infrastructure. NWO selects and funds scientific research on the basis of advice from scientific experts and experts from the Netherlands and abroad. NWO stimulates national and international collaboration, invests in large research facilities, promotes the use of knowledge and manages 9 research institutes.

We offer

We offer you an appointment of at least 32 hours per week, for a period of 1 year and with the possibility of a permanent appointment if you are efficient. The salary depends on training and experience and a maximum of € 3,633 (scale 8 of appendix 1 of the collective labor agreement of research institutes) for a 38-hour work week. We also have a good package of employment conditions, including 6-8 weeks of leave, an end-of-year bonus, a good pension plan, lots of training opportunities and sports facilities at work.

More information

On our website www.nwo.nl you will find more information about our organization. For more information about the position, please contact Miriam Nuijten, Team Leader, 06 20 03 93 65 and Marianne van der Helm, HR Advisor, on 070 349 42 80 / [email protected]

Has your interest been piqued? So we would like to receive your CV and cover letter via the application form no later than June 27, 2021 our website.