Dutch hockey players set new World Cup record: 14-0

Australian record broken

The old World Cup record was held by Australia, who were 12-0 too strong for South Africa at the 2010 World Cup. Chile. After the first quarter it was only 1-0 thanks to a Janssen corner. Derck de Vilder doubled the score in the second quarter after which the gate was over. Thijs van Dam, Thierry Brinkman and Janssen again made it 5-0 at halftime.