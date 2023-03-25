Dutch hockey players set new World Cup record: 14-0
Dutch hockey players easily qualified for the quarter-finals of the World Cup in India. National coach Jeroen Delmee’s team won the last group game against Chile with no less than 14-0, a new World Cup record. Jip Janssen and Thierry Brinkman both scored four hits.
The Dutch, who had already won the first two games against Malaysia and New Zealand 4-0, remain group winners with 9 points. Malaysia took 6 points, 3 points more than New Zealand. Chile finished last with 0 points.
Australian record broken
The old World Cup record was held by Australia, who were 12-0 too strong for South Africa at the 2010 World Cup. Chile. After the first quarter it was only 1-0 thanks to a Janssen corner. Derck de Vilder doubled the score in the second quarter after which the gate was over. Thijs van Dam, Thierry Brinkman and Janssen again made it 5-0 at halftime.
Brinkman made it 6-0 in the third quarter and Janssen scored his third goal moments later. A cross from Terrance Pieters was brought in through a defender for the 8-0. Thanks to Brinkman, Justen Blok and Janssen, the third quarter ended with an 11-0 lead. The score was further increased by Koen Bijen, Teun Beins and Brinkman’s fourth.
