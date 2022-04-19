Fifteen years later, Pananarama is doing it again. The British pop band released the cover of Venus in 1986, and that track also hit the mark. The Panarama version of the song also topped the US charts.

Gold earrings – radar love

Radar Love was a huge hit for the Golden Earring in the United States in 1974, where the song is still one of the best. Driving songs Named. Following Radar Love, Hawke’s team is allowed to tour with adults such as Santana and Aerosmith, and in this way wants a world star presence.

In all, Golden Earring makes ten tours across the United States, although not all of them are equally profitable. “During our first tour, we were wandering around in limousines by a local manager,” says bassist Rinus Geritson of the 1990s. Journal of Financial Economics“We were surprised that all the Aerosmith comrades were in a van. It was only three months later that we understood why: then we got the bill.

There is even a website dedicated to the history of the song, to list the staying power of Radar Love. Radar-love.net Holds all the cards of other artists and a timeline of live performances. For example, we see REM and U2 playing the track live, and this song was used during Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign.