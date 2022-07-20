Dutch companies and the government have launched a greenhouse project in the U.S

Under this project, according to the joint international economic agenda of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (BZ) and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate (BZ), Dutch system providers, farmers and knowledge institutions can work together to accelerate the automation of fruit and greenhouse cultivation. EZK).

This is a long-term strategy to develop cooperation between the Netherlands and the United States and focuses first on the Southeast coast, especially Atlanta in the state of Georgia and North Carolina. The state of North Carolina has a unique combination of factors favorable to horticulture, including climate, logistics, and agricultural research facilities.

Dutch greenhouse horticulture companies are increasingly investing in the region, Greenhouse Delta, an advertising platform for Dutch horticulture and suppliers, has already announced. Michiel van Ginkel, former director of Zon Fruits & Vegetables, was recently appointed director of Greenhouse Delta. For now, the focus countries are China, the Gulf region and India, but the US will be added.

A new focus on foreign policy

In this International Economic Agenda, the Ministries indicate that they want to promote foreign activities for trade development. This functionality is evaluated with three enabling systems: NLinBusiness, Trade and Innovate NL and NLWorks.

At the same time, the ministries are working together with the best sectors on a new integrated internationalization agenda. It focuses on sustainability, digitization and proposals related to key technologies that can strengthen value chains. Horticultural technology seems to be a suitable strategy for this.

Hard America, Hardcoop’s US subsidiary, recently said that the Netherlands is heavily focused on high-tech, but that the demand in the US is not always there.