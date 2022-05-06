Dutch captain Sellar ‘disappointed’ after losing to New Zealander in ODI series

After a crushing ODI loss to New Zealand, Dutch captain Peter Sellar expressed his disappointment. Martin Gottel and Will Young, followed by four points from Matt Henry, helped New Zealand beat the Netherlands 115 times on Monday in the third and final round of their three-game series here at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

“A bit frustrating. New Zealand did well today, and this collaboration between Guptill and Young was flawless, and they barely gave us a chance. There are very few lessons to learn. It’s definitely a higher position for cricket than the one we’re playing,” Sellar said in a post-match presentation. So we have to adapt faster. “In the second game, we had 40 against 5, which is special. Today I played better at the wicket and we should have stayed in the game longer. This Myburgh was ancient. It was great to see and appreciate the fans. Summer after a week’s vacation. Thanks to all the oranges in the audience.

With this victory, New Zealand won the ODI series 3-0. ODI Season 3 also marked Kiwi batsman Ross Taylor’s final appearance in international cricket. Hunted 334, Holland was disbanded in 218 when Matt Henry crushed four wickets. Before the Kiwis, Young and Gottel had 120 and 106 hits respectively, giving their team a whopping 333/8. (ani)

(This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is automatically generated from a shared feed.)