European Film Academy Media Services

ONS News• today, 00:31

The European Film Award for the best European animated film is not awarded to the Dutchman Knor. This was announced on Saturday evening during the European Film Awards, the EFAs, in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik.

The stop motion animation Knor is about the daughter Babs, who receives the Knor pig from her grandfather from America on her ninth birthday, much to the dismay of her parents. The film has already won three golden calves. The film was also chosen as the Dutch entry for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Knor was nominated in the Animated Feature category alongside four other nominations. The prize was won by the Franco-Italian film No Dogs or Italians Allowed.

The big winner of the 35th EFA Awards was Triangle of sadness. Not only was the Franco-German-Swedish-British entry voted Best Picture, Zlatko Burić received Best Actor for his role in the film, and Ruben Östlund won the EFA for Best Director.