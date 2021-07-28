TOKYO (Reuters) – The Dutch women’s team won an easy victory over South Africa on Wednesday in hot and tumultuous conditions at the Tokyo Olympics, as Britain beat India and Spain, even if their head coach Adrian Locke remained COVID-19. Quarantine.

In the men’s tournament, Spain claimed their first Tokyo 2020 victory over Japan, scoring four goals against the host nation, while Australia beat New Zealand.

The Dutch women’s team advanced with a goal at the end of the first half and striker Fredrik Matla scored on a pass from Lewig Wilten to the left side of the attacking circle.

And the Dutch team continued into the second half, scoring four more goals in a comfortable 5-0 victory. The star-studded Dutchman has gone undefeated in Tokyo, scoring 14 goals and conceding just one in their three games so far.

“There are always areas we can improve with every game,” said Eva De Guidi, who is making her fourth appearance at the Tokyo Olympics.

“We have scored a lot of goals, but if we take into account the number of chances we have created for ourselves, there really aren’t that many… Corners can also be better managed.”

As temperatures rose as the game progressed, officials extended the break between the third and fourth quarters from the usual minutes to four minutes to give both teams ample opportunity to calm down.

Spain claimed their first victory at the Tokyo Olympics after a close game with New Zealand, beating the Black Sticks 2-1.

The Spanish team, whose head coach Adrian Locke watched the game from afar after being quarantined due to COVID-19, led 2-0 in the first half and retained the lead in the second half as his opponents took the pressure.

Spain captain Maria Lopez Garcia said the first team’s victory at these Olympics was important, and the team celebrated by taking a photo of the team on the pitch after the game.

“Now we have more confidence than before,” said Lopez Garcia. “It’s a step forward for the rest of the games.”

Elsewhere, Argentina beat China 3-2, Australia beat Japan 1-0, Germany beat Ireland 4-2 and the Rio 2016 gold medal against India beat Great Britain 4-1.

After an early goal from playmaker Hannah Martin, the Indian team leveled their opponents before falling behind in the 19th minute when Martin scored his second goal.

The British team managed to secure a comfortable victory at the end, scoring two more goals in the second half.

“The key to momentum,” Martin said. “As a team, we hope to build on that momentum in the Dutch game tomorrow.”

In the men’s tournament, Spain beat Japan 4-1, while the match between Australia and New Zealand ended in a victory for Kookaburras 4-2.

