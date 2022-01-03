Dutch and American tourists can stay in Curacao longest without paperwork

Dutch and American tourists can stay in Curacao the longest without paperwork. It is only after a period of six months that they must submit a request for by the law declaration.

But usually someone who wants to stay longer as a tourist wants to work and Van Rechtswege’s statement is needed anyway. He does not have to register as a resident of Curacao. It is therefore possible to work legally in Curaçao without registering.

As a Dutch or American you have the advantage over other foreigners that you may already be on the island as soon as the declaration of law request has been submitted. You can also start working.

Other nationalities

People from the European Union, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. can stay 90 days a year without additional paperwork. They must submit a request for short trip.

All other nationalities – whether or not they need a visa – are allowed to stay for thirty days. If someone wishes to stay longer, they must submit a request for an extension of the tourist stay.

The extension of the tourist stay costs 525 florins.