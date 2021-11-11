

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures officially announced at the end of October that Dune: Part Two has officially received the green light. And now we have a nice update on director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune box office performance.

Of movie Dune continues to do well at the global box office – although production in the United States can also be seen on the HBO Max streaming service. Achieved today Dune the $ 300 million mark worldwide. 230 million of them come from countries other than the United States; $ 71 million comes from this country.

Make more movies

Villeneuve decided early enough in the manufacturing process Dune that it was better to divide Frank Herbert’s story into two parts. But he is now also considering the possibility of a third film, which should then be based on Dune: Messiah.

The question, of course, is whether it will get to that point, but it’s clear the sci-fi movie is doing well enough to warrant at least one sequel.

With this Villeneuve can perfectly complement the Paul Atreides story from Frank Herbert’s first book and as a viewer we don’t end up with a half story. Dune: part two is slated to hit theaters in 2023.