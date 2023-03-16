Dtv News – Muslim community Den Bosch will have more space for cemeteries with an eternal grave

The Municipality of Den Bosch is in talks with the Islamic Burial Working Group of ‘s-Hertogenbosch about a suitable location for a cemetery with an eternal grave.



This is the answer of the mayor and the aldermen to questions from GroenLinks and the PvdA. We support this wish and the search for a suitable place for this special cemetery.

There are already places for a so-called special cemetery in the cemeteries of Orthen and Oude Baan in Rosmalen, but space is limited. That is why the working group on Islamic funerals in ‘s-Hertogenbosch wants more space for such a cemetery. A location is sought for this. A foundation still to be created will then manage this cemetery with its own regulations.

It’s not that far yet. The council is in talks with the Solamen Foundation, which is responsible for the cemeteries in Orthen and Ketsheuvel and says there is space for an Islamic cemetery in Orthen. The college tries to reach an agreement with the foundation. This is then submitted to the municipal council, because the latter can still take into account the precise time of the funeral rights.