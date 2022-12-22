Thu. Dec 22nd, 2022

Some rule changes for 2023: what will change for the next F1 season? 7 min read

Queenie Bell 9 hours ago 53
IOC President Bach worries about winter sports due to climate change | Sport Other 1 min read

Queenie Bell 17 hours ago 116
New Zealand’s island of Rakiura is completely predator-free – is that a good idea? 5 min read

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 55
Oranjeshirts auction raises 380,000 euros for migrant workers 2 min read

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 163
Apollo’69 and Geldof extend their collaboration 2 min read

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 64
Porsche explains why deal with Red Bull fell through, ‘RB19 will be the evolution of RB18’ | GP fan recap 2 min read

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 76

Lukas Dhont’s ‘Close’ is up for an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film 2 min read

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 41
Researchers shocked to find mosquito super resistant to yellow fever 2 min read

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 42
Dtv News – Dorpshuis Zeeland officially completed: ‘There’s a commotion here’ 1 min read

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 34
Netanyahu announces the formation of a new Israeli government 2 min read

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 35