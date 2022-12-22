Dtv News – Dorpshuis Zeeland officially completed: ‘There’s a commotion here’

The construction work is finished and the furnishing can begin. The Dorpshuis in Zeeland was officially completed on Monday afternoon. From this month it should be buzzing in the accommodation.



The new accommodation is right in the center of Zeeland, opposite the church. According to President Marcel Bongers, it was a carefully considered choice. “We think it’s important that people can meet each other. Everyone comes here and there is a commotion. He is also satisfied with the preservation of the parish house.

(Text continues below video)

One of the new users is Poona badminton club. They are currently still training in the De Hekel sports hall. But this accommodation has some disadvantages for badminton players. For example, the wall that separates the rooms falls on the badminton court. Poona therefore looks forward to their new home.

Not only the badminton club also moved, others like the volleyball club, the judo club and the library took up residence there. According to Bongers, the first activities will take place on October 15. On the evening of Wednesday 5 October, those interested will be able to discover the new village hall for themselves.