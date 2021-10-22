Drivers Take Netflix Creative Edition “Show to sell the sport” for granted

No Max Verstappen in the new season of the Netflix series Drive to survive thus, the dutch do not agree with the freedom of creation which the creators appropriate. The other pilots did not exactly join their colleague today.

Max Verstappen in an interview with AP this week lambasted producers who he believes give too much of their own touch to the final product. “I understand that this has to be done to increase popularity in America (…) But they rigged rivalries that don’t exist at all.” So Verstappen keeps his lips tight when the Drive to Survive team is there with the now infamous fishing rod microphone. “I decided to stop participating and to stop giving interviews.

Photo: BSR Agency

You don’t bite the hand that feeds you, it’s a proverb that often applies to Formula 1, to any sport in the world. The pilots deserve such attention and have also gotten bigger / bigger over the series. Daniel Ricciardo was able to benefit from Drive to survive and his words were smoother. Something that will no doubt also be due to the fact that the Australian had a connection with Netflix at least in the first few seasons and also had his “own” episode every year.

“We’ve all experienced the effect it has had on the sport, it really developed here in the United States. In Europe maybe a little less, but you also grow there with Formula 1, “said Ricciardo.” Of course sometimes you want a little space and privacy and then you can tell them. Everything has gone well for me, I think Max and I just have a different relationship with them, ”the Australian concluded with a smile.

“Huge respect for what Netflix has done”

Verstappen’s current teammate Sergio Perez particularly praises the series’ success and impact in the United States. He takes the theater Verstappen talks about over the top. “What Drive to Survive has done for the sport is great and it’s something I really respect. At first I didn’t like it that much, I didn’t think it was that important. And yes, they create drama but that’s how they sell the sport. It’s a spectacle, in the end it’s good for F1 and the fans. “

Photo: BSR Agency

Esteban Ocon receives Netflix with open arms, he had previously said that the streaming service could have just played a role in his appointment to Renault and now Alpine. He was also closely followed this year during the French GP and of course no bad words about Netflix came out of his mouth today. “It’s such a big difference from before, Drive to Survive gives the viewer exclusive access. There is a larger audience who didn’t know much about F1 and who are now attracted to it. “

“Maybe it reminded them of robots, it was a repeat sport. But they haven’t seen the characters, I think it’s great to see now. Netflix did a lot for my career, I didn’t have a seat and people could see how desperate I was. It really helped my career.

It’s not much, but Kimi Räikkönen also has her take on Drive to Survive. “I haven’t watched it to be honest. But I often hear that the necessary tension is added to make it look a little bit nicer. The question is whether this is a good thing. ”

In Russia, local rider Nikita Mazepin was followed by the TV team, he showed his best side and of course he had only positive things to say. “I think it’s a good show, I’m making my debut this year. I am very curious to know what happened and the answer. People sometimes forget that there are people behind the helmet. I behaved as normally as possible, we went to my house and to my old university. It was fun working with them.

