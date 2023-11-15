Drilling underway to rescue 40 workers trapped in India tunnel collapse

Title: Rescuers Race Against Time to Save Trapped Indian Workers in Collapsed Himalayan Tunnel

In a valiant effort to save the lives of 40 Indian workers who have been trapped for nearly 60 hours, rescue workers are battling against the odds inside a collapsed tunnel on the Himalayan highway. The incident took place early in the morning on Sunday, in Uttarakhand state, while the tunnel was being constructed as part of the Char Dham Hindu pilgrimage route.

Thankfully, the trapped workers are reported to be safe and healthy. Despite being cut off from the outside world, they have been supplied with essential provisions such as food, water, and oxygen via a specially installed pipe. While the situation remains precarious, rescue workers are employing multiple strategies to stabilize the area, including the use of cement to counter falling debris.

However, the rescue operation is not without its challenges. The narrow passage and unstable conditions within the tunnel have presented difficulties for the rescue team. To facilitate an evacuation, a platform has been constructed, and drilling is currently underway to insert an evacuation pipe.

The exact duration of the rescue operation remains uncertain. Commenting on the situation, geologists have arrived to investigate the cause of the collapse. This incident once again highlights the vulnerability of the region to natural disasters and raises concerns about the detrimental effect of rapid construction in mountainous areas, leading to events like landslides.

The Char Dham highway project, which was initiated in 2018, aims to connect four revered pilgrimage sites at an estimated cost of $1.5 billion. However, the project has been marred by controversy and delays. Environmental experts have voiced their criticism, pointing out that the impact of the project was not thoroughly assessed prior to construction. Previous incidents of subsidence-related damages have prompted the suspension of work in the past.

In light of the recent collapse, the government has assured the use of environmentally friendly techniques to ensure the safety of geologically unstable regions. The Supreme Court-appointed expert committee has published a report strongly affirming that the impact of the project should have been evaluated more rigorously.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister has pledged to conduct thorough inspections of all ongoing tunnel projects to guarantee their safety and prevent any similar disasters in the future.

As the rescue mission continues, the nation holds its breath, hoping for the timely and safe rescue of the trapped workers and pondering the broader implications of such ambitious infrastructure projects.

