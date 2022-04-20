It was still exciting for the American when it was not immediately clear how the drill should be pulled out. The thing was too deep for the usual equipment. And if the drill couldn’t be pulled out, it would probably cost Jozsi part of his lung.

Relief

Ultimately, new equipment used in cancer detection offered a solution. This helped locate and remove the drill, much to Jozsi’s relief. “I have never been happier than when I woke up and saw the doctor with the drill in a plastic container,” he said.

The American was allowed to take the tool home as a souvenir. It is now in a closet in his living room.