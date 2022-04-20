Drill shoots in the lung of an American during a visit to the dentist
Tom Jozsi, 60, had a cavity, so the dentist took his drill. When the device snagged in Jozsi’s mouth, he must have coughed. With a fierce breath before that, the drill broke loose and ended up in the American’s lung. “I didn’t even smell him when he came in,” Jozsi said. a local television channel†
deep in the lung
A scan at the hospital showed how deep the drill was in his lung. It also became clear that Jozsi had not swallowed the approximately 2.5 centimeter metal rod, but had inhaled it.
It was still exciting for the American when it was not immediately clear how the drill should be pulled out. The thing was too deep for the usual equipment. And if the drill couldn’t be pulled out, it would probably cost Jozsi part of his lung.
Relief
Ultimately, new equipment used in cancer detection offered a solution. This helped locate and remove the drill, much to Jozsi’s relief. “I have never been happier than when I woke up and saw the doctor with the drill in a plastic container,” he said.
The American was allowed to take the tool home as a souvenir. It is now in a closet in his living room.
