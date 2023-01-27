

Drew Barrymore broke through as an actress, but in recent years she has mostly been involved in her talk show. The Drew Barrymore Show. This time has come M3GAN-Star Allison Williams through. A perfect opportunity for Barrymore to dress up as a naughty doll.

The horror movie is a big hit. In recent weeks, the horror movie has far exceeded expectations. The film has grossed tens of millions of dollars in the United States alone. It’s very impressive, especially since the horror film has to compete with the big blockbuster Avatar: The Way of the Water.

M3gan

The movie is huge right now. Despite the fact that it has only been filming for a few weeks, there is already talk of a sequel. Looks like Barrymore could take over as she looks like two drops of water on M3gan.

Judge for yourself with the video below (especially from 2:16).

Story

M3GAN is about Cady, a girl who lost her parents. As a result, she moves in with her aunt, Gemma. She wants to help Cady and creates M3gan, a robot who must become the young girl’s best friend but also take care of her and protect her. However, it gets pretty out of control…

In the trailer, we see how M3gan takes its duties a little too literally and goes after people with bad intentions. See pictures below.