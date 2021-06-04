







© ProShots

Dream final for the CONCACAF Nations League Premier





The CONCACAF Nations League Premier final is played on Sunday between the two strongest countries in the federation: the United States and Mexico. On the night of Thursday to Friday, the favorites cleared the last hurdle, even though both countries crawled through the eye of the needle.

a

With Sergiño Dest in the lines from start to finish, the United States appeared to be heading for a shootout against Honduras. Just before the end of regulation time, however, another goal was scored: Jordan Siebatcheu scored 1-0 from close range. For the Swiss Young Boys forward, it meant his first international goal.

Mexico, who faced Costa Rica with Edson Álvarez, failed to break the spell in 90 minutes. The Mexicans found themselves in the “penalty lottery” and feared a poor result when former FC Groningen player Carlos Uriel Antuna killed the first penalty. However, Costa Rica failed twice so Mexico still go to the final.

This is how the CONCACAF Nations League gets its dream final, between its rivals the United States and Mexico. The final battle will be played out in Denver. Before the final, the battle for third place between Honduras and Costa Rica awaits in the same stadium.