Draw for the Orange Lionesses in qualifying for the World Cup

NEWGEIN / IJSSELSTEIN – Dutch footballers started the 2023 World Cup qualifying series with a draw. Against the Czech Republic, the Orange team in Groningen did not go further than 1-1.

Shortly after the break, the Czech Republic took the lead thanks to Andrea Staskova. Orange only intervened in the 83rd minute, thanks to a goal from top scorer Vivianne Miedema.

Shanice van de Sanden d’IJsselstein started in the base and was replaced after more than an hour. Nieuwegein goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal played the entire match as captain.

It was the first game for the Dutch team led by Mark Parsons. The Englishman took over from Sarina Wiegman as national coach this summer.

The World Cup final round will be played in New Zealand and Australia in 2023. The next match in the Orange Series is against Iceland next Tuesday. The Netherlands have already qualified for the European Championship, which will take place in England next year.