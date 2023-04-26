Drama in the Vosges: a girl (5 years old) found dead in a garbage bag, a teenager arrested | Abroad

In Rambervillers, France, the naked body of a 5-year-old girl was found in a trash bag in an apartment on Tuesday afternoon. According to local media, police arrested a 15-year-old boy. He is known to the police and suffers from psychiatric disorders.

The girl’s parents, according to the Romanian-born AFP news agency, reported their daughter’s disappearance to the police in the early afternoon. This is what Jean-Pierre Michel, mayor of the Vosges commune of five thousand inhabitants, says.

“The little girl was found in an apartment, lifeless,” he told the news agency. According to him, the police were the first to arrive at the home on rue du Parmoulin, about 100 meters from the parental home. Then paramedics arrived and tried to resuscitate the girl. But their help came too late.

According to the mayor, the young man arrested is “15 or 16 years old” and “known to the police for acts related to sexual abuse”. Michel also says that the boy had been placed in a psychiatric clinic and that he had been back in Rambervillers for several weeks, “which made the police, who were attentive, a little worried”.

Take a bike ride

Local media report that the boy is 15 and that the apartment in which the dead girl was found is rented by her mother. He was arrested in the house, after he allegedly contacted the police himself. The mayor of Rambervillers told various media that the boy first tried to put the police on the wrong track.

In recent days, the teenager had been spotted several times, local media report, as he cycled around the village. According to witnesses in the neighborhood, the young man had asked several girls to come to his apartment, where he would give them a cat.

According to France Bleu radio, the public prosecutor of neighboring Epinal will hold a press conference on Wednesday morning.

