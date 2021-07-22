Drachten’s Korfball coach Henk Jan Mulder (56) would like to take a third road trip through the United States

How would you describe yourself in a few words?



“Above all, a father. In addition, loyal, cheerful, positive and athletic.



Are you also looking forward to the Olympics?



,, Always, even if it is a little less now, because there is no audience. High level sport without spectators never gets used to.



Best feature?



“Honest and direct.



What you see is what you get



. And when I’m looking for something, I do it.



What can you be bored of?



“To people who don’t go. And people who meddle in things they know nothing about.



Have you ever seen korfball become an Olympic sport?



“Not before 2030 anyway.”



Which Dutch personality would you like to swap for a week?



“I don’t need that at all.



Who should become the national coach of the Dutch national team?



,, Louis van Gaal. They should have been appointed over a year ago.



Favorite vacation destination?



,,America. We have already made two road trips through the Southwestern United States with our family. Incredibly beautiful. I would love to take such a trip through the Northwestern States. In Europe, nothing beats Italy.



Will you be seen again next season on the korfball field or in the hall?



“Every weekend. I will continue to develop as a coach, not being a head coach anywhere. I will see what might happen.”



The biggest blunder?



“As a nineteen-year-old korfball player from Drachten, before the start of a match, accidentally jumping into a ditch richly filled with duckweed.”



Heerenveen or Cambuur?



Borussia Dortmund. As the fans say: ‘Nur der BVB’. ”



What hardly anyone knows about me is….



“That I’m more emotional than it sometimes seems on the outside.”



When was the last time you cried?



,, I don’t know that anymore. Well, when was the last time I got emotional. That’s when player Femke Faber read the poem when I said goodbye to LDODK.



In ten years?



“I hope to be healthy then, along with my family and relatives and friends, to have the same energy as I do today to coach korfball and have made the third road trip through the United States.”

