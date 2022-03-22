Dozens of Russian planes seized following sanctions

In total, there are 780 leased aircraft in Russia, of which 515 are from foreign companies. Fearing that these companies will claim the planes if they land outside Russia, the country has called on airlines to stop flying leased planes outside of Russia and Belarus.

These planes were also often registered abroad. For example, almost all Boeings and Airbuses used by Russian airlines were registered in Bermuda and Ireland. Last week, these two countries suspended the certification of all planes operated by Russia. Russia then allowed foreign parties to register aircraft in Russia.

The country had 1,367 aircraft when the sanctions were imposed. Of these, nearly eight hundred are now registered in the Russian aircraft register.

Russia says it wants to settle the dispute with the leasing companies. However, the plane’s lessors are unwilling to negotiate compensation or a sale, the Russians said.