Dozens of People in China Could Be Under Rubble After Building Collapses | Abroad

Dozens of people could be trapped under rubble in the Chinese city of Changsha after a building collapsed. Five people were rescued and taken to hospital.

On Friday afternoon, the eight-story building – which included a hotel, restaurant and several apartments – collapsed. According to state broadcaster CCTV, 23 people are believed to be in the building, five of whom have now been rescued. They were taken to hospital and are out of danger.

Local authorities report that 39 other people are missing. They were located around the building at the time of the collapse. The mayor of Changsha, a city in southeast China, said their situation was “under investigation”.

Rescuers search for victims under the rubble. ©AFP



Detective dogs, among others, are used to search for possible victims under the rubble. It is not yet known if there have been any deaths.

President Xi Jinping said the victims must be rescued “at all costs”. The cause of the disaster is still under investigation.