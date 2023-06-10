Dozens of cyclists cycle through Tholen during the ZLM Tour

By means of: Bregje Kop



Sat., June 10, 3:00 p.m.

General



THOLEN- The ZLM circuit riders passed through Tholen this afternoon. The team started from Roosendaal and then stopped there again. The ZLM Tour was the preparatory race for teams of sprinters who want to score in the Tour de France a few weeks later.

Around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon, the first riders of the ZLM Tour entered Tholen via the bridge over the Scheldt-Rhine canal. From there they cycled towards Oud-Vossemeer and then through Tholen towards the Oesterdam. In the end, the riders finished in Roosendaal, where they started from earlier in the day.

The ZLM Tour has been considered for years as a preparation circuit for the Tour de France. In the past, Mark Cavendish, Marcel Kittel, André Greipel and Dylan Groenewegen, among others, have already won stage victories on the ZLM Tour. A few weeks later, they also took stage victories in the Tour de France. In 2022, it was Jumbo-Visma’s “upcoming man”, Olav Kooij, who also won the final classification with three stage victories. In the 2023 edition, Kooij will in any case have to face none other than Mark Cavendish, who is preparing for the Tour de France.

“We are very happy to have a municipality that has so much confidence in our event. Roosendaal really uses the ZLM Tour to profile itself with inspiring top sport and the ZLM Tour is ideal for that,” says organizer Joost van Wijngaarden.

The ZLM Tour started last Wednesday with a prologue in Heinkenszand. Also on day two, the province of Zeeland was the stage race battleground. On this day, the classic route crossed the center of Zeeland, between Westkapelle and ‘s-Heerenhoek. This weekend in North Brabant and Tholen was easy with the start and finish in Roosendaal today. Tomorrow the start and finish will take place in Oosterhout.



Photo: Neil Schuurman