Downton Abbey reveals release date for second movie, new cast

The cast, including Dame Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery, is growing. None other than Hugh Dancy (known from the series Annibal), Laura Haddock (now in the Netflix series White lines), Nathalie Baye (better known in France) and Dominic West (from the series The case and lately in the news because of his alleged affair with Lily James, who coincidentally also had a role in the series Downton abbey).

Dominic West’s career is already going well anyway. The actor also has the coveted role of Prince Charles in the fifth season of The crown succeed in obtaining. You can see all about the fifth season of this hit series in the video below.