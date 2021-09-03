To encourage young people to be vaccinated, Australia has released a very striking film. But not everyone could appreciate it. This explains Ruben Cusell from the creative agency Wefilm.

Dos and don’ts in vaccinatiewervingsfilmpjes

“Australia is only 15% vaccinated, but they have launched a campaign to call on young people to get vaccinated. They are very scared. You hear a young boy panting very loudly. You also have what’s called cognitive dissonance. If it’s too intense, people won’t watch it. You can also create a distance because the risk of this happening to young people is very low. The funny thing is that young people are not yet able to get vaccinated in Australia. So the question is also why do you instill so much fear in people when there is nothing you can do about it yet? If you solve a problem, you must find a solution.

Other countries

New Zealand is doing better, Cusell thinks. They have a video where you show the reward. Young people who can meet again. “It works a lot better.” The Netherlands also has a video. “Very focused on facts and rationality, but less on emotion. It’s very solid, maybe it suits the Netherlands better. ‘ Singapore, on the other hand, takes a completely different approach. “They made a song out of it. They’re almost trying to make it a party.