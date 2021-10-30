Doornbos: “Verstappen has excess capacity to think about strategy behind the wheel”

“You have to force Hamilton to join Checo,” Max Verstappen said over the radio at the United States Grand Prix. It was very impressive that Verstappen was planning the team’s strategy on the radio during the race. According to Robert Doornbos, this is a sign of Verstappen’s “overcapacity” at the wheel.

Doornbos tells Ziggo Sport that Verstappen’s strategic announcement is a sign of his maturity and natural talent. “Keeping the car on the track is difficult,” said ex-driver Minardi. “The fact that Max can also contribute ideas on strategy shows that he has overcapacity behind the wheel.”

Verstappen is not the only driver who likes to make his own strategy while driving. Lewis Hamilton is regularly heard on the radio with announcements on strategy, although less decisive than Verstappen. For example, the reigning world champion made the decision in Turkey to stay out, while the team wanted to move him to new intermediaries. Sebastian Vettel is also known for his strategic interference at the wheel. During his time at Ferrari, he regularly objected to questionable decisions made by his team. He thus saved points in Hungary last year. But Vettel is not without fault either: in Hungary, the German made the bizarre decision to switch to slicks on a still slippery track, losing potential points.

