‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Everything you need to know about the movie

About this latest film, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, we tell you everything we know so far.

The plot of “Don’t Worry Darling”

After Olivia Wilde received widespread acclaim for the comedy she directed bibliophileshe decides to change gender for her new project. don’t worry darling is a psychological thriller set in the 1950s. The drama follows a housewife living in the Victory Project, a utopian community that turns out to be full of dark secrets. In the two trailers that have been released so far, we can see things are getting exciting. And we mean both spicy and scary. The housewife grows suspicious of the true nature of the town she lives in, while all the husbands – including her own – take part in the mysterious scheme.

The story of don’t worry darling has been around for several years and was written by Carey and Shane Van Dyke, the grandchildren of 96-year-old Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke. Their screenplay ends up on the Black List in 2019, an annual list of good screenplays that have yet to find a producer. Olivia Wilde then teamed up with writer Katie Silberman, with whom she previously worked on bibliophile, to further develop the story. In April of this year, Olivia tells CinemaCon that the final product will resemble the iconic films Creation, The Truman Show and The matrix.

Wilde also describes the film in an interview with the American vogue if ‘The feminine mystic to LSD’. This is a feminist book by Betty Friedan that appeared in 1963. It sparked second-wave feminism in the United States. At the time, Friedan described why many American women in the early 1960s were dissatisfied with their lives, but could not properly articulate exactly what was wrong. A conversation with Gloria Steinem also had a major influence on the film, Wilde says. It’s promising.