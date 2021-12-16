‘Don’t think about my knee anymore’









© ProShots

PSV player Ledezma back after injury: “I was no longer thinking about my knee”





PSV midfielder Richard Ledezma returned on Wednesday night in the cup match won with Fortuna (2-0) back in the main force of the inhabitants of Eindhoven. The 21-year-old American ended a catastrophic year full of injuries with his return to the first.

“It’s been about a year indeed,” Ledezma said on her employer’s club channel. “It makes me feel good. It’s crazy to think that I’m finally back on the pitch. Ledezma has been cleared to replace PSV’s first on several occasions over the past year.

Coach Roger Schmidt gave the United States international confidence. Things took a turn for the worse at the start of the Europa League game against Cypriot Omonia Nicosia on December 11, 2020. Ledezma tore her cruciate ligament and a long process of rehabilitation ensued.

“I didn’t think about my knee for a moment,” Ledezma continued. “I just had the ball at my feet again and played freely, as I want and should play every game.” Once recovered, the former Real Salt Lake player is hoping for the same scenario as last season.

“Every minute that I play is good for me. We will see if it will be in Eredivisie. It’s a different competition than the cup, so we’ll see. A week and a half ago, Ledezma put his on Jong PSV first steps on the field after his injury.