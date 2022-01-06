done in three steps!

Is your storage space full on your iPhone or iPad? Super boring, don’t you think? Especially when you are using a lot of apps, it often happens that you are at your storage limit. Then it’s time to make some room on your iPhone or iPad. But how do you know which applications are the most culprits and take up the most space? We will show you here!

Make room on your iPhone: in three steps

When you have many apps or other files on your iPhone or iPad, you will quickly come across the problem that your device is full. If you then try to install a new app, you will receive a message that you need to free up space. Freeing up space on your iPhone (or iPad) is a snap when you follow these three steps.

1. Preparation: check out the biggest culprits

Before you begin, it’s a good idea to check where exactly the majority of your storage is being used. Fortunately, it is quite easy to see. Open your iPhone or iPad settings and tap “General.” Go to “iPhone Storage” (or “iPad Storage”) and wait for the bar at the top to fill up with the categories (this may take a while). Then you can see at a glance the colors where you lost the most storage space.

2. Make room on iPhone and iPad: remove the biggest apps

Apps are often the biggest problem. The easiest way to free up space is to delete a few apps from your iPhone or iPad. This is of course more useful if it is also about applications which take up a lot of space. That’s why it’s best to see which apps are the biggest culprits first.

Open your iPhone or iPad settings and tap General. Go to “iPhone Storage” and wait for the list of applications to appear at the bottom of the screen. Depending on the amount of apps, storage and speed of your iPhone, it may take a few minutes.

When you see the list of apps, the app that takes up the most space is at the top. If this is an app you don’t want (or can’t) remove, ignore it and move on to the next one.

Once you find an app that you want to remove, first tap the name of the app. Then tap “Remove app” on the next screen. This will delete the app and all associated data from your iPhone or iPad. When you want to use the app again, you need to download it again from the App Store.

3. Also check: delete saved data from apps

For some apps, such as WhatsApp and Telegram, it is possible to free up space in the app itself on your iPhone or iPad by deleting stored files (such as photos and videos).

In WhatsApp, for example, you do this by tapping “Settings> Storage & Data> Manage Storage”. WhatsApp then provides a preview of files larger than 5MB in size and it is possible to delete individual (or multiple) files.

Can’t find how to delete data saved in an app? Then there is another workaround: uninstall the app and reinstall it. This makes it super easy to make the space available again on your iPhone or iPad!

