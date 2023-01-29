Former US President Donald Trump kicked off his campaign for the 2024 US presidential election on Saturday with appearances in two US states. In New Hampshire and South Carolina, he introduced his campaign teams. Trump said he was angrier and more engaged than ever.

Trump, 76, again brought up the “stolen” 2020 presidential election in his campaign speech and stressed that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would never have happened under his leadership. He also told his audience that the 2024 elections are “our only chance to save this country”. Trump addressed an audience of around 200 people, a stark contrast to the massive gatherings of thousands of spectators he was used to during his first run.

Notable absences from South Carolina included five Republican state representatives and U.S. Senator Tim Scott, himself considered a potential Republican presidential candidate.

Opposing candidates

New Hampshire and South Carolina are among the states starting Republican primaries early. Trump had already announced his candidacy in November. So far, no Republican candidate has emerged.

However, a number of Republicans are said to have ambitions to do so, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence and his former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. If he did, DeSantis could become Trump’s closest rival, according to the polls.

In one of his speeches, Trump criticized members of the Republican Party who did not pledge allegiance to him. According to him, they are “even more dangerous than the Democrats”.