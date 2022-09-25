Domestic crime is not a concern. Deputy Police Chief Reuben Kenson says strategies will be put in place to deal with crime. Police spokesman Milton Bishop recently announced that local crime will be dealt with aggressively because of the number of robberies.

An emergency meeting was held with Police Commissioner Brian Isaacs, Director of Operational Services, to discuss the approach to crime. Kenson says that during this consultation, department heads agreed on strategies to be used to prevent crime. Many top police officials attended the meeting.

It is important to Kenson that information obtained about various criminal offenses is analyzed to apply policy accordingly. The police are prepared to deal with domestic crime both preventively and repressively.

The zero tolerance policy being implemented will continue domestically as well. According to Kenson, the community will notice that the police are tougher locally.