Domenicali is surprised that not Hamilton, but Verstappen is the most popular driver

Formula 1 recently, in collaboration with Motorsport network a large-scale survey of Formula 1 fans around the world. More than 167,000 fans from 187 different countries took part in the survey, the results of which were revealed last week before the United States Grand Prix.

When asked which driver is the most favorite driver on the starting grid, 14.4% of those polled ticked Max Verstappen’s name. The Dutchman turned out to be the most popular driver around. McLaren driver Lando Norris followed in second place. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton – still the most popular F1 driver in the previous fan survey in 2017 – fell to third place.

Norris particularly popular with the younger target group

In the global vote, Hamilton received 1.9% less of the vote than Verstappen, although he still appears to be the most popular driver in Britain. In his own country, however, the Briton managed to stay ahead of his compatriot Norris. The 21-year-old McLaren driver appears to be particularly popular with younger and female fans, scoring a remarkable second place overall between title contenders Verstappen and Hamilton.

The results of the investigation were also studied by Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. When asked if he was surprised that Hamilton is no longer the most popular driver among fans, the Italian replied: “I have to say yes. In a way, I’m surprised. But still Once, if you think about the ages of the people who are more involved in this kind of survey, I think you can understand why Lando gets more votes. It has more to do with the fact that he has an approach new and closer to people.That’s how I feel about it.

Thanks in part to Norris, McLaren was voted the most favorite team on the Formula 1 grid. Domenicali is pleased with the popularity of the young Briton, who has made himself very popular with fans especially with his Twitch streams during lockdown l ‘last year.

“I don’t want to make it bigger than it is, but it confirms what I’ve always said, looking to the future we don’t have to worry about the riders,” Domenicali continued. . “We have an incredible group of talented and rock solid young drivers who are of great value to Formula 1.”

Drive to survive

What is striking about the largest ever survey of Formula 1 fans is the fact that the average age of survey participants has dropped by four years. While the average age of all respondents in 2017 was still 36, that age dropped to 32 in 2021. Domenicali believes that Netflix’s success in Drive to Survive was part of this: “Drive to Survive definitely helped. had a big impact, especially on the squad that weren’t so closely involved in Formula 1. They saw different aspects of the sport, so it certainly had a positive impact. “